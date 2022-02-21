Jeh Ali Khan Birthday: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Jeh Ali Khan turned one today. Jeh was born on 21st of February, last year. Kareena shared an adorable picture that features Taimur and Jeh playing and crawling around the house together. She captioned the picture with a heartfelt note that said, “Amma Abba will follow you everywhere”. Jeh’s Maasi Karishma Kapoor shared a cute picture too. Fans and close friends are dropping love and blessings in the comment section. Watch this video to know which celebrities showered their birthday wishes and blessing on Baby Jeh. Happy Birthday To You Jeh Ai Khan !Also Read - Saif-Kareena To Alia Ranbir: These Bollywood Couples Have A Huge Age Gap Difference Between Them, Watch Full List