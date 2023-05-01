Karnataka Assembly Polls 2023: JP Nadda releases BJP’s election manifesto in Bengaluru
Ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections scheduled on May 10, BJP released its election manifesto, vision document on May 1. The manifesto was unveiled by the BJP national president JP Nadda, in the
Ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections scheduled on May 10, BJP released its election manifesto, vision document on May 1. The manifesto was unveiled by the BJP national president JP Nadda, in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor and Lingayat stalwart BS Yediyurappa.
Also Read:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.