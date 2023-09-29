Home

Video Gallery

Karnataka bandh: Pro Kannada organisation members detained by Bengaluru Police

Karnataka bandh: Pro Kannada organisation members detained by Bengaluru Police

Pro-Kannada organisations staged a protest in Bengaluru over the Cauvery water dispute on September 29. Later, Bengaluru Police detained the ...

Pro-Kannada organisations staged a protest in Bengaluru over the Cauvery water dispute on September 29. Later, Bengaluru Police detained the Pro Kannada organisation members protesting. The matter has been a controversial issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for decades and they have been locked in battle over the sharing of water from the Cauvery river, which is a major source of irrigation and drinking water for millions of people in the region. The Centre formed the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) on June 2, 1990, to adjudicate disputes between Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Puducherry with respect to the water-sharing capacities.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.