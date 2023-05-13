ZEE Sites

Karnataka Election Result 2023: Congress National President Mallikarjun on Karnataka CM post | Watch Video

Karnataka Election Result 2023: Congress National President Mallikarjun on Karnataka CM post. He says that they have a procedure to elect the CM Watch Video

Published: May 13, 2023 3:05 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk


Karnataka Election Result 2023: Congress National President Mallikarjun on Karnataka CM post. He says that they have a procedure to elect the CM. Ahead of assembly election results, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar along with other party leaders met Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence in Bengaluru on May 12. While talking to the media after the meeting, Kharge said, “Our party has the strategy of discussing things after meeting each other. If we tell you everything, what would remain?” When asked about BJP’s claim of getting majority and still having JD(S) as a backup plan, he said, “We will see tomorrow.” Watch Video

