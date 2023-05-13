ZEE Sites

Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Karnataka Election Result 2023: Rahul Gandhi terms Karnataka win as victory of people’s strength | Watch Video

Karnataka Election Result 2023: Rahul Gandhi terms Karnataka win as victory of people’s strength | Watch Video

Karnataka Election Result 2023: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi on Karnataka Assembly Elections Results 2023. He said that the markets of Hatred have closed in Karnataka and the shops of love have opened.  Watch Video

Published: May 13, 2023 3:14 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk


Karnataka Election Result 2023: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi on Karnataka Assembly Elections Results 2023. He said that the markets of Hatred have closed in Karnataka and the shops of love have opened. Addressing the workers at the party headquarters in New Delhi, Rahul Gandhi thanked the people of Karnataka and said hate lost to love and this will happen in all other states. Watch Video

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics