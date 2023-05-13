Home

Karnataka Election Result 2023: Rahul Gandhi terms Karnataka win as victory of people’s strength | Watch Video

Karnataka Election Result 2023: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi on Karnataka Assembly Elections Results 2023. He said that the markets of Hatred have closed in Karnataka and the shops of love have opened. Addressing the workers at the party headquarters in New Delhi, Rahul Gandhi thanked the people of Karnataka and said hate lost to love and this will happen in all other states. Watch Video