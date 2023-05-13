ZEE Sites

  • Karnataka election results: Congress vs BJP | War of Words | Congress wins Karnataka

Karnataka Election Result 2023: The Congress is set to win with a comfortable majority. CM Basavaraj Bommai has conceded defeat, saying the BJP's performance was not up to the mark. Will it be Siddaramaiah or DK Shivakumar? All eyes are now on who the Congress will pick as the next chief minister.

Published: May 13, 2023 5:00 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

