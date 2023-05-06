Karnataka Polls 2023: ‘BJP’s Govt Is The Most Corrupt Govt To Ever Exist,’ Says KC Venugopal Ahead Of Karnataka Polls

Home

Karnataka Polls 2023: As the war of words continues headlong between the rival parties contesting in the Karnataka Assembly Polls, Congress MP KC Venugopal launched a scathing attack on the state ruling party, BJP. KC Venugopal held that Bharatiya Janata Party’s government in the state is the most corrupt Karnataka government to ever exist. “The basic issue in this election is, in the last three years the state has lost governance. BJP know that people here realise that the most corrupt government Karnataka has ever seen is this government. This is the reason why PM Modi is not uttering a single word over corruption, he is just trying to divert the issues. Karnataka needs good governance for the people here, for the farmers, youth and women, which we are going to provide,” he said on May 05