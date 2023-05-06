Karnataka Polls 2023: Continuous Flower Shower On PM Modi During Electrifying Roadshow In Bengaluru – Watch Video

Home

PM Modi's 26 km-long roadshow in Bengaluru has begun. People continuously showered flowers on PM Modi as his vehicle moved during the roadshow.

Karnataka Polls 2023: Supporters in large numbers turned up to attend a roadshow held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 06 in Karnataka’s Bengaluru. People continuously showered flowers on PM Modi as his vehicle moved during the roadshow. Karnataka is a poll-bound state that is scheduled to hold its Assembly Elections on May 10, meanwhile, the results will be declared on May 13.