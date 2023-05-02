Karnataka Polls: Mallikarjun Kharge Releases Congress Election Manifesto – Watch Video
The manifesto was released by the Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of former CM Siddaramaiah and other leaders including DK Shivakumar and Pawan Khera.
Karnataka Polls: Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Polls scheduled on May 10, Congress released its manifesto in Bengaluru on May 02. The manifesto was released by the Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of former CM Siddaramaiah and other leaders including DK Shivakumar and Pawan Khera. The counting of votes for the Karnataka Polls will be done on May 13.
