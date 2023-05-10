Home

Karnataka Polls: Politicians Nirmala Sitharaman, Former CM BS Yediyurappa Cast Vote In Bengaluru

As the voting for Karnataka Elections began, Union Finance Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at a polling booth in Bengaluru to cast her vote. Many other Politicians also casted There votes. The fate of 2,615 candidates are in fray as the voting for Assembly Elections are underway. The voting is being held for 224 assembly constituencies of Karnataka