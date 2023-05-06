Home

Karnataka Polls: Preparations In full Swing For PM Modi’s Mega Roadshow In Bengaluru – Watch Video

Karnataka Polls: Preparations are underway for PM Modi’s roadshow in Jayanagar of Bengaluru. PM Modi is all scheduled to hold a 26 km-long roadshow in Bengaluru today. He will also be addressing two public rallies. BJP is seeking a second term in the state and has exuded confidence in returning to power. Karnataka Assembly Polls will be held on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. Watch video.