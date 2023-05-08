Karnataka Polls: Priyanka Gandhi Holds Grand Roadshow In Karnataka’s Vijayanagar – Watch Video
Priyanka Gandhi held massive roadshow in Vijayanagara on the last day of campaigning. Checkout video.
Karnataka polls: Priyanka Gandhi held massive roadshow in Vijayanagara on the last day of campaigning. Karnataka Poll is scheduled to take place o 10th May and the counting will be done on 13th of May. Take a glimpse at Priyanka’s roadshow.
