Karnataka Polls: Priyanka Gandhi Holds Grand Roadshow In Karnataka’s Vijayanagar – Watch Video

Priyanka Gandhi held massive roadshow in Vijayanagara on the last day of campaigning. Checkout video.

Published: May 8, 2023 1:31 PM IST

By Video Desk

Karnataka polls: Priyanka Gandhi held massive roadshow in Vijayanagara on the last day of campaigning. Karnataka Poll is scheduled to take place o 10th May and the counting will be done on 13th of May. Take a glimpse at Priyanka’s roadshow.

