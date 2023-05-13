Karnataka Polls Results: Congress workers celebrate at AICC office in Bengaluru | Watch Video
Karnataka Election Result 2023: Karnataka Congress workers started celebrations outside the AICC office in Bengaluru as Congress led on more than 100 seats in early trends. Hundreds of party workers gathered outside the party office for celebrations. The counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly Polls is being held today.
Karnataka Election Results 2023: Karnataka Congress workers started celebrations outside the AICC office in Bengaluru as Congress led on more than 100 seats in early trends. Hundreds of party workers gathered outside the party office for celebrations. The counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly Polls is being held today.
Also Read:
- Karnataka Bidar Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates: BJP Increase Lead In Bidar
- Karnataka Yadgir Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Congress Overtakes BJP In Yadgir
- Karnataka Raichur District Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Raichur District Election, Vote Counting, Assembly Candidates, MLA Seats, Winners List