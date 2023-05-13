Home

Karnataka Polls Results: Congress workers celebrate at AICC office in Bengaluru | Watch Video

Karnataka Election Result 2023: Karnataka Congress workers started celebrations outside the AICC office in Bengaluru as Congress led on more than 100 seats in early trends. Hundreds of party workers gathered outside the party office for celebrations. The counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly Polls is being held today.

