Kartik Aaryan Interview: Actor Speaks On Upcoming Release Shehzada, Expresses His Love For Delhi – Watch Video

Kartik Aaryan is busy promoting his upcoming film Shehzada these days. Recently, the actor was at a press conference wherein he urged fans to love his upcoming film.

Kartik Aaryan press conference: Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film Shehzada will release on 17th of February. The actor is busy promoting his film these days. Recently, the actor was at a press conference wherein he urged fans to love his upcoming film. He also talked about his connection with Delhi. Watch video.