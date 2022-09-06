Kartik Aaryan upcoming films: After the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Kartik Aaryan has bagged yet another biggie as he is all set to collaborate with Anurag Basu for Aashiqui 3. Yes you heard that right. He will be seen in the third installment of the ‘Aashiqui’ franchise. Sharing the musical promo of the much awaited film on his Instagram, Kartik confirmed about his upcoming film with Anurag Basu. As soon as the actor shared the promo, fans have been going gaga and are eagerly waiting for the trailer and the release of the film. Well, Kartik in recent years has proven to be one of the most talented Bollywood actors out there which has led him bag some big Bollywood films in his kitty. So, let’s take a look at Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming films. Watch full list in the video.

