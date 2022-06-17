Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan : Many big Bollywood stars were spotted attending an event yesterday. The B-town celebrities looked stunning in their glamourous outfits. Celebs like Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar Siddharth Malhotra and others glammed the night. The ex rumored couple Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan were also snapped posing together after ages. The star cast of Jug Jug Jeeyo along with Kartik Aaryan, Manish Paul and others were seen having fun at the stage where they grooved on the beats of Punjaabban song. The star cast was joined by Karan Johar as well which somewhat made Kartik Aaryan upset and he stopped dancing while other continued. Take a look at this video.Also Read - Rajpal Yadav Reveals He is ‘Boring’ in Real Life; Talks About Seriousness of Comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Success | Exclusive - WATCH