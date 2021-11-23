Kartik Aaryan Birthday Celebration : Love Aaj Kal fame actor Kartik Aaryan turned 31st on 22nd of November. The actor celebrated birthday in a very special way with his fans and media. He is seen cutting cake and clicking pictures with his lovely fans and media in the video. The Luka Chuppi actor will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dhamaka. Checkout this viral video to know how he celebrated his birthday.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Fame Afsana Khan: "My Dream Of Entering Into Big Boss House Has Been Fulfilled", Speaks On Reason Behind Her Elimination | Watch Video