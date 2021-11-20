Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aaryan has become a news anchor in his latest movie, Dhamaka, which is currently streaming on Netflix. While promoting the film recently, he talked to india.com and mentioned how he has come far from his initial days in the industry and how he is absolutely sure that his fans are never going to lose their faith in him no matter irrespective of the outcome of his film at the Box Office. When asked what has been the biggest change for him from the industry perspective or from the audience perspective after the success of his previous film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik clearly said that the film’s wide acceptance has given him producers’ validation in the industry. “They want to invest in me,” he said.Also Read - 'Pathak Ji, Dhamaka Kar Diya' Kartik Aaryan Impresses All With His Intense Performance | Twitter Review

Kartik's performance in Dhamaka is garnering him rave reviews. The film is directed by Ram Madhvani and also features Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash in important roles. Dhamaka is a serious drama that lets the viewers understand the reality of journalism and the highs and lows in a journalist's life. Watch this exclusive interview with Kartik Aaryan to know more.