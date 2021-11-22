Kartik Aaryan upcoming movies: Actor Kartik Aaryan has got a stunning lineup of films after his latest release Dhamaka that is currently streaming on Netflix. He will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddy and Shehzada. The actor is happy and grateful for bagging all these big movies and he’s hoping to do full justice with his role in the film. In an exclusive interview with india.com, Kartik talks about the release dates of these movies and where do they stand in terms of their production and shoot schedule.Also Read - Rani Mukerji on Doing an 'Age Appropriate' Love Story, Being a Comedian, And Daughter Adira Chopra | Exclusive

Kartik reveals that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in important roles, is more or less complete and will be released in March next year. He also spoke about Freddy, revealing that November next year is what the makers are targeting for its release. Shehzada, which was recently announced, is being made on a huge budget, says Kartik, adding that it's his biggest film so far and his fans can expect it to be the quintessential Bollywood biggie of his career. Watch the full interview here: