Kartik Aaryan latest news: The handsome hunk of Bollywood, actor Kartik Aaryan who will next be seen in the film Shehzada which is the hindi adaption of Allu Arjun's film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has threatened to leave Shehzada if the hindi version is shown in the film, alleges the producer of the film Manish Shah in an interview. He termed this behavior of Kartik as extremely unprofessional. Watch this video to know everything in detail.