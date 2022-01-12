Rising fees of Bollywood celebrities : Our favorite Bollywood actors leave no stones untuned to entertain us with hit movies they do. But did you know that they charge really hefty fees for each film they do. And if their film becomes hit, they even hike their fees for the next films. For instance, Ayushmann Khurana used to charge Rs. 2 crores for a film but after his film Dream Girl tasted success, he started charging 10 crores for films. From Kartik Aryan to Deepika Padukone, here’s a list of Bollywood actors who hiked their personal fees after the success of their films. Take a look.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Fame Umar Riaz Pens A Special Thankyou Message For His Fans After His Eviction, Details Inside