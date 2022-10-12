Karwa Chauth 2022: Karwa Chauth is really special for a women. This year Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on 13th of October. Well, on this occasion you would definitely like to look different-attractive and unique. For this, your dress should also be great with good makeup. In this video, we have listed down some Traditional and trendy dresses shared by Deeksha Mishra, who is a lifestyle & fashion influencer, carrying which you will look very attractive and different from others. Watch video.Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2022: Foods To Include In Your Sargi Thali For Healthy Fasting | Watch Video