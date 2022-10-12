Karva Chauth is the day of the married people, hence vermilion holds special importance in the plate of worship on this day. Along with worship, it is also very important in the decoration of Karva Chauth. After worshiping the moon God, filling vermilion is the demand of the wife is also considered very auspicious.Also Read - Happy Karwa Chauth 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, SMS And WhatsApp Status to Share With Your Partner

Written by- Ananya