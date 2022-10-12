Karwa Chauth 2022: Karwa Chauth, is a one-day festival that celebrates the bond between a husband and wife. On this day married women keep a day-long ‘nirjala’ fast and pray for the long lives of their husbands. Plan your sargi thali well to make sure you stay well-hydrated and get all the required nutrients for the day. Also Read - Weight Loss Tips: This Festive Season Control Your Cravings With These Effective Tips - Watch Video

Probiotic drink: It's best to include a probiotic in the diet such as a glass of buttermilk in the sargi thali.

Keep your sargi thali balanced: This meal should include a salad portion, two Katori of sabji, a bowl of dal for protein and rotis and rice, and a glass of buttermilk.

Include hydrating foods in your thali: In place of high-fiber fruits try to include foods high in water content, such as watermelon, muskmelon, or coconut water.

Avoid sweets high in sugar: High-sugar foods tend to increase thirst since there is no water consumption during the day, thus high-sugar foods are not a good idea.

Written By: Keshav Mishra