Kashmir decked up to welcome delegates for 3rd Tourism Working Group meeting

Srinagar is hosting 3rd G20 Tourism Working Group meeting from May 22-24. The valley is decked up as graffiti depicting the scenic beauty and colours of Srinagar seen covering the walls of the city.

