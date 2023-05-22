ZEE Sites

Kashmir decked up to welcome delegates for 3rd Tourism Working Group meeting

Srinagar is hosting 3rd G20 Tourism Working Group meeting from May 22-24. The valley is decked up as graffiti depicting the scenic beauty and colours of Srinagar seen covering the walls of the city.

Published: May 22, 2023 1:38 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

