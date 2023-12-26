Top Trending Videos

Kashmir will face same fate as Gaza: Farooq Abdullah after Poonch attack

National Conference Leader and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah on December 26 spoke on the recent terrorist attacks in Kashmir’s ...

Published: December 26, 2023 4:37 PM IST

By Video Desk

National Conference Leader and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah on December 26 spoke on the recent terrorist attacks in Kashmir’s Rajouri and Poonch. He asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve issues with the neighbouring country of Pakistan through a dialogue. He said that if India failed to find a solution through dialogue, Kashmir will meet the same fate as Gaza.

