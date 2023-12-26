By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Kashmir will face same fate as Gaza: Farooq Abdullah after Poonch attack
National Conference Leader and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah on December 26 spoke on the recent terrorist attacks in Kashmir’s ...
National Conference Leader and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah on December 26 spoke on the recent terrorist attacks in Kashmir’s Rajouri and Poonch. He asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve issues with the neighbouring country of Pakistan through a dialogue. He said that if India failed to find a solution through dialogue, Kashmir will meet the same fate as Gaza.