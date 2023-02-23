Home

Kashmir Willow Cricket Bat: Is Kashmir Bat Industry Under Threat?

The bats they produce have got some of the finest cricketers in the world, the runs that made them famous. Cricket bats made from Kashmir willow were prized possessions in kit bags once, but that is no longer the case. The bat manufacturing factories, which employed close to 100,000 people at one time, are fast disappearing. The reason, lack of quality willow.

