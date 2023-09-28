Home

Video Gallery

Kashmiri female activist slams Pakistan on Kashmir issue at UNHRC

Kashmiri female activist slams Pakistan on Kashmir issue at UNHRC

A female activist from Kashmir valley has shown the mirror to Pakistan and busted its malicious propaganda at the 54th ...

A female activist from Kashmir valley has shown the mirror to Pakistan and busted its malicious propaganda at the 54th Session of the UN Human Rights Council Session in Geneva

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.