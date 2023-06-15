ZEE Sites

Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Give Major Couple Goals, Adorable Duo Twins In Black – Watch Video

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Give Major Couple Goals, Adorable Duo Twins In Black – Watch Video

Vicky and Katrina were seen twinning in black outfits. The adorable couple gave major couple goals. Watch video. 

Published: June 15, 2023 9:21 AM IST

By Video Desk

Vicky and Katrina spotted: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are undoubtedly the most adorable couple in the Bollywood industry. The couple was spotted at the airport. Vicky and Katrina were seen twinning in black outfits. The adorable couple gave major couple goals. Watch video.

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.