By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Give Major Couple Goals, Adorable Duo Twins In Black – Watch Video
Vicky and Katrina were seen twinning in black outfits. The adorable couple gave major couple goals. Watch video.
Vicky and Katrina spotted: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are undoubtedly the most adorable couple in the Bollywood industry. The couple was spotted at the airport. Vicky and Katrina were seen twinning in black outfits. The adorable couple gave major couple goals. Watch video.
Also Read:
- Tripti Dimri Bold Looks: Hot And Sizzling Looks Of Animal Actress That Raised Internet's Temperature - Watch Video
- Indian Mafia To Crime Stories: Indian Detectives, Top 5 Indian Crime Document Series To Watch On OTT | Watch Video
- Disha Patani Birthday: From An Aspiring Model To One Of The Leading Lady Of B-Town - Watch Video