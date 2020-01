Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif was snapped at an event in Mumbai for Picture Pathshala looking gorgeous in a mustard yellow miniskirt, a black top with white polka dots and she paired them with golden high heels. The event was also attended by actor Salman Khan’s family members and among them were Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Helen, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Agnihotri and Atul Agnihotri. Gracing the event was also comedian-actor Sunil Grover.