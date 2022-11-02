Bollywood stars Katrina kaif arrived on the sets of Bigg boss Tv Realty show with her ‘Phone Bhoot’ co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Salman told Katrina that he would like to spy on her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal if he turns into a ghost one day. The superstar said, ” There is a guy named Vicky Kaushal.” When Katrina Kaif asked the reason behind it, Salman said, He is loving, caring, or daring. When I talk about him, you blush.” Katrina Kaif couldn’t help but smile after hearing Salman’s answer.Also Read - Preity Zinta Workout: This Is How Veer Zara Actress Is 'Burning Off All The Mitahis', Checkout Her Workout Video - Watch

Written by- Ananya Also Read - Shahrukh Khan Shares A beautiful Bond With His Children, Take A Look At Cute Moments Of King Khan With His Kids