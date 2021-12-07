Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot on December 9. The couple, along with their families and friends, reached the wedding venue, Hotel Six Senses Barwara Fort in Sawai Madhopur. Watch video to find out the VickTrina’s wedding guest list. From Neha Dhupia, Kabir Khan, Sunny Kaushal’s girlfriend Sharvari Wagh, Karan Johar to Farah Khan, here’s everyone who’s attending the grand Bollywood wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif at Six Senses Fort in Barwara, Sawai Madhopur.