How to take care of kids in winters : Just like every year, winter season is about to take an extreme turn in the months of December and January. In that case, the cold weather can affect children especially who have low immunity. The full swing winter season with an added threat of Omicron variant has led parents concerned about their kids safety. So in this video we have explained a few health tips that you can follow to keep your children safe and healthy. Watch.Also Read - Health Tips For Pregnant Women: Try These Safe Upper Body Exercises During Pregnancy, Here's How To Do | Watch