Met Gala 2021: Fashion and celebrities go hand in hand, and we know how much you love to see your favourite stars in different trendy outfits. Celebrities not just inspire us, they are the one who sets new fashion goal each and every time with their unique style. Watch this video to know about Met Gala’s most controversial looks ever.Also Read - Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Shows Up in ‘Tax the Rich’ Gown at Met Gala 2021, Trolled on Twitter