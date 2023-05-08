Home

Kerala: More Than 20 Dead After Boat Capsizes in Malappuram; Rescue Operation on

Kerala: At least 22 people have lost their lives after a houseboat, which was ferrying tourists capsized in Kerala’s Malappuram district on Sunday. Eight people are in the hospital as the search operations have resumed. While the officials are not able to find out the exact number of people in the boat, they are assuming that around 35 people were present on the boat at the time of the incident.

