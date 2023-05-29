Home

Kerala Woman Upcycles 21,000 Waste Glass Bottles Into Beautiful Home Décor Items – Watch Video

Renjini Thampi, a woman hailing from Kochi turned her love for art into the sustainable venture Vapasee. She upcycles discarded glass bottles into stunning home decor items, preventing those from entering landfills. Renjini has upcycled more than 21,000 glass bottles into items of home decor and art pieces.

Trending Kerala news: In a remarkable display of creativity, a woman from Kerala has turned her passion for upcycling waste glass bottles. She has successfully transformed a staggering 21,000 waste glass bottles into beautiful home décor items. The waste glass bottles usually end up in garbage pits as people don’t see any relevance left in their use. Bottles are recycled for various other purposes but glass bottles transformed into home decor is an inspiring project. Environmental consciousness, Renjini was determined to do something with the waste material in the landfill. Renjini Thampi, a woman hailing from Kochi turned her love for art into the sustainable venture Vapasee. She upcycles discarded glass bottles into stunning home decor items, preventing those from entering landfills. Renjini has upcycled more than 21,000 glass bottles into items of home decor and art pieces. These home decors included lamps, side table decorations, wall hangings, pallets, clocks, and more.

