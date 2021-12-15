Sruthy Sitara wins Miss Trans Global 2021 : Kerala’s Sruthy Sitara became first ever Indian to get crowned at Miss Trans Global 2021. She had been competing in this pageant, that celebrates trans activism all over globe, for six months and finally bagged the crown. The 25 year old is one of the four transgender persons to have been offered a government job. Checkout her latest pictures in our latest video. Watch.Also Read - Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Are Now Man And Wife, Check Inside Pics From Their Dreamy Wedding