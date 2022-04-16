KGF Chapter 2 OTT release: Action-thriller KGF Chapter 2 released with a bang in theatres on 14th of April. The film features Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tadon and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. The film was talk of the town and had created a buzz on the internet and now after it’s release audience has are praising the film. The sequel of the 2018 film KGF has managed to keep up the hype and has indeed lived to the expectations of the people. Amid all this, fans are eagerly waiting for the film’s OTT release. As per the resources, the film will be release on Amazon Prime as it has managed to bag the rights. However, the OTT release date for the film has not been confirmed yet. Watch this video to know more in detail.Also Read - Shahid Kapoor On Jersey, His Character And Preparation For His Role - Watch Video