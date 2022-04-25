KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash’s blockbuster hit KGF Chapter 2 is doing wonders on box office. The film was released on 14th of April and has done a great collection at box office and the craze for the movie is still has not stopped. The film features Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty in pivotal roles. KGF 2 is giving a major competition to RRR. RRR has crossed 1,100 crores milestone so far but it looks like fans are getting insane over KGF 2. The film earned a total of Rs. 750 crores on it’s 1oth day of release. Fans are expecting that the movie will beat Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s RRR. Now, let’s have a look at the overall collection of KGF Chapter 2 so far.Also Read - Exclusive: Arjun Rampal On London Files And His Character In The Series - Watch