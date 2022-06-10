Khajjiar: Located at a distance of 26 kilometers from Himachal’s Dalhousie, Khajjiar is amongst one of the most unexplored places. Khajjiar is know as India’s Mini Switzerland. Though the place is a small tourist destination, the aura and atmosphere here is no less than Shimla and Manali. Khajjiar is famous for its lake, lush greeneries and serenity. Watch video to know more about KhajjiarAlso Read - Planning An Adventurous Trip To Dharamshala? Here Are Top 5 Places That You Must Visit - Watch List Here