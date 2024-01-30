Home

Video Gallery

Kharge says no more Elections in the Country if Modi wins 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Kharge says no more Elections in the Country if Modi wins 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on January 29 in a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that there won’t ...

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on January 29 in a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that there won’t be elections anymore in India if Modi voted to power in 2024. He further added that the elections will be conducted similarly to Russia Manner.

Trending Now

You may like to read