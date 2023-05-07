Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Ronit Roy To Daisy Shah, Contestants Share Their Excitement Level – Watch Video
Bollywood actors Ronit Roy and Daisy Shah also expressed their enthusiasm, with Ronit revealing that he's looking forward to pushing his limits, while Daisy called it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: The popular adventure-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, is all set to return with its 13th season, and the contestants can’t contain their excitement. Shiv Thakare, known for his stint in Bigg Boss Marathi, shared how the show is a dream come true for him. Bollywood actors Ronit Roy and Daisy Shah also expressed their enthusiasm, with Ronit revealing that he’s looking forward to pushing his limits, while Daisy called it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The show promises to be thrilling and action-packed, and fans can’t wait to see what the contestants have in store.
