Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakre To Prince Narula, List Of Rumored Contestants | Watch Video

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's shoot is all set to start in the end of May, 2023. The names of a few celebs like prince Narula and Bigg Boss fame shiv Thakre has been already doin rounds on social media. Let us take a look at some rumored contestants of KKK 13

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: One of the most popular reality shows of colors Khatron Ke Khiladi has been making a lot of headlines these days. The show has been a hit no matter what season it is. And now the another season that is Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’s shoot is all set to start in the end of May, 2023. The names of a few celebs like prince Narula and Bigg Boss fame shiv Thakre has been already doing rounds on social media. It’s being said that they are already confirmed to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Well with this news let’s take a look at the prospective names of the contestants that can be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13.