Khatron Ke Khiladi: Daisy Shah Joins Rohit Shetty’s Reality Show, List Of B-Town Actresses Who Participated In The Show- WATCH

Khatron Ke Khiladi: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one such reality show which has been successfully running on colors for a decade now and once again the show is back to entertain people with its 13th season. This season has some of the most renowned names from entertainment world. Over the years, the show has attached several big names from Bollywood industry, and just like every year this year too, actress Daisy shah will feature in the show and she is stated to be the highest paid contestant this season. Not just Daisy Shah, several other actresses from Bollywood have participated in the show as well. Let’s take a look at who these actresses are. Watch video.