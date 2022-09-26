Khosta-2 Virus: Researchers have discovered a new virus in bats namely Khosta 2 that is a potential trouble for population as it can infect them. This new virus has been found in Russian bats and can infect human cells. The other name of Khosta-2 is sarbecovirus–the same sub-category of coronaviruses as SARS-CoV-2. Scientists also found that the new virus can also evade the immunity provided by Covid-19 vaccines. Khosta 2 virus was first discovered in 2020 but was thought to be harmless to people, but a closer look to it recently in labs showed it could infect human beings as well and can become a possible public threat. Watch video.Also Read - 23 Killed, Dozens Missing After Boat Capsizes in Bangladesh River: Police