Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Khushi Kapoor Raises Temperature In Shimmery Black Outfit At Manish Malhotra’s Show, Poses With BFF Orry – WATCH
Archies actress Khushi Kapoor, too was present at the event in her most stylish look. She donned a classy black shimmery outfit. The actress mesmerized everyone with her stunning look. She posed with her BFF Orry.
Khushi Kapoor at Manish Malhotra’s fashion show: Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra showcased his new collection of bridal couture in Mumbai on 20th of July. Several Bollywood stars glammed up the event in their best avatars. Archies actress Khushi Kapoor, too was present at the event in her most stylish look. She donned a classy black shimmery outfit. The actress mesmerized everyone with her stunning look. She posed with her BFF Orry. Watch video.
Also Read:
- Abhishek Malhan Net Worth: Did You Know Fukra Insaan Owns a House Worth Rs 16 Crores? His Net Worth Is Shocking ! Watch Video
- Nora Fatehi Flaunts Her Curves In a Blue Sequined Saree, Her Hottest Avatar Will Make Your Jaws Drop ! WATCH
- Ranveer Singh Pauses Ramp Walk To Kiss Wifey Deepika, Touches Mom's Feet, Fans Are In Love - WATCH Video
Trending Now
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.
Recommended Videos
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you