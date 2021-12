Kia India has unveiled Kia Carens MPV on 16 Dec 2021. Kia Carens is a 7-seater three-row SUV. This SUV is based on Kia Saltos. This Kia Carens is Similar to Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari and MG Hector. Hyundai Alcazar is based on Hyundai Creta. Kia Carens interior has only been unveiled through sketches. Know more about Kia Carens features in the video.