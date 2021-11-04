Maruti Suzuki India’s most reliable and most selling car has shown a dip of 32 percent in the month of October. In October 2020 Maruti Suzuki sold ,82,448 units. But this year Maruti Suzuki sold 1,38,335 Units only. This shows a dip in sales of up to 32 per cent. The company said that the reason for the dip in sales is the shortage of electronic components. Due to which car production is being affected. According to the Maruti, the company have sold more vehicles than they expected in the starting of this month. The sale of UV Segment is more as compared to passenger cars. While Kia India has announced its domestic sales figure for the month of October. Kia India has managed to sell 16,331 units in October 2021. Kia Seltos is once again the best-selling car this year. Kia is the most selling car in SUV Category in India.Right now, kia is selling its 3 cars in India Seltos, Sonet and carnival. There sales figures are:Saltos (mid-size SUV) -10,488 unitsSonet (sub-compact SUV)- 5,443 unitsCarnival (Premium MPV) – 400 UnitsThis is how Kia has surpassed the 1.50 lakh sale mark in 2021.Here is a list of Car Brands and their sales percentage during 2020-2021 (Watch Video)