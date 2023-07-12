Kiara Advani Looks Stunning As Ever In a White Blazer And Skirt Set, Netizens Love Her Glow – Watch Video

Home

Kiara Advani spotted: Kiara Advani looked like a vision come to life as she donned a stunning white blazer and skirt set, radiating an undeniable glow and flashing a captivating smile. Her entire ensemble exuded elegance and sophistication, perfectly highlighting her effortless charm. The white blazer, impeccably tailored to accentuate her figure, added a touch of refined style to her outfit. Its clean lines and crisp texture exuded a sense of confidence and poise. Paired with a matching skirt that fell gracefully at her knees, the ensemble showcased Kiara’s fashion-forward choices and impeccable taste.

