JugJugg Jeeyo: Kiara Advani made an impromptu visit to the nearest theatre post her shoot. She visited the theatre to know the reaction for her newly released JugJugg Jeeyo. She surprised the fans and followers and also greeted them humbly. The actress looked pretty in green. Let us tell you that Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan’s starrer film JugJugg Jeeyo has been breaking records on box office. The film has collected a total of 37 crores so far. The film also features Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in pivotal roles. Watch this video to know how Kiara Advani greeted the fans.Also Read - JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's Family Dramedy Makes a Decent Start With Rs 8.50 Crore